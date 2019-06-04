Clear

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

First a warm front and then a cold front will keep us in this seemingly neverending pattern of rainy weather.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 6:31 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 6:32 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Tuesday night: Chance of scattered overnight showers and thundershowers. Not as cool. Low: 68°

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Some could become strong. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

First a warm front and then a cold front will keep us in this seemingly neverending pattern of rainy weather. Tuesday will be warmer with a high of around 82°, which is the average high. There will be a very slight chance of showers during the day. Tuesday night, we'll have a better chance of scattered showers and thundershowers, especially during the overnight. It won't be as cool with a low of 67°. Wednesday, we'll still have a chance of rain. In fact, we'll have a chance of rain each day right through the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunshine again but showers return
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Image

HS golf sectionals

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate and pie

Image

Books and Brew: A unique spin on the book club

Image

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Image

Is the Sullivan Hepatitis A case part of a bigger outbreak?

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

Image

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

Image

Partly cloudy and comfortable. Light breeze. Low: 58°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues