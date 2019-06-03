Speech to Text for HS golf sectionals

going down this morning in linton.. **some of the wabash valley's top golfers competing at phil harris golf course in linton.. **terre haute south's ryan lieberman.. from the fairway.. he hits a short wedge and puts it tight.. the braves finish 3rd as a team to advance to regionals.. **not to be out done though.. terre haute north's number one player.. andrew granda.. chipping up near the flag stick.. a nice shot.. part of his round of 76.. good for 3rd place individually.. north 2nd as a team.. **on the par 3 7th.. northview sophomore ben goshen sticks it close to the pin.. he putts in for birdie.. a round of 74 is good for low medalist and guides northview to a first place finish.. **other scores of note.. eastern greene's devin moss shoots a 76.. that's good enough to advance to the regional.. clay city's justin hopkins finished 2nd today with a 75.. and west vigo's alex baker the last individual to advance out of the sectional.. regional action taking place on thursday down at country oaks in