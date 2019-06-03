Speech to Text for Camp Navigate and pie

through friday. kids at one summer camp got a sweet treat from a local restaurant today. dozens of kids from "camp navigate" poured into the grand traverse pie company in terre haute today. they were treated to a piece of pie and a cool drink on this nice summer day. "camp navigate" is a summer camp for kids pre-k through 8th grade. those with the "pie company" say they look forward to working with various youth groups in vigo county. ..."the kids come in very well behaved..very polite. it's please and thank you and you know that's what they're here to learn..." camp navigate works to promote heathy habits in children... teaching them soft skills...employablity and