Clear

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police police continue to search for a suspect in a stabbing in west terre haute... anthony mcgill faces several charges.. including battery by means of a deadly weapon. authorities have arrested joseph lanning jr in connection.. he faces charges of criminal recklessness and criminal trespass. police say both men were involved in a stabbing that happened around 10 o'clock thursday night in west terre haute. one person went to the hospital with
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HS golf sectionals

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate and pie

Image

Books and Brew: A unique spin on the book club

Image

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Image

Is the Sullivan Hepatitis A case part of a bigger outbreak?

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

Image

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

Image

Partly cloudy and comfortable. Light breeze. Low: 58°

Image

Students take part in summer learning volunteer opportunity

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues