Is the Sullivan Hepatitis A case part of a bigger outbreak?

and a little an outbreak across indiana has made it's way to the wabash valley. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. cases of hepatitis a have been showing up all over the state of indiana and illinois. the most recent case happened right here... in sullivan indiana. in your top story tonight... news 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom. she has more on what this means for you. patrece... over the weekend health officials were investigating a case of hepatitis a at the mcdonalds in sullivan. even though they now say the risk for anyone else to get it is low...a lot of people are concerned. < the state of indiana is experencing a hepatitis a outbreak. according to the state health department 15 hundred cases have been confirmed. normally we would see about 20 in a year. that number scares susan crump. she lives in vincennes but visits sullivan a lot. "it's leary it makes you wonder about where you're going and what people are doing where you're going especially if you have children." crump says she has a 15 year old son who loves to eat mcdonalds. and she'll do whatever it takes to make sure her and her son stay safe. "when we go into mcdonalds where i'm from i watch them if they've got gloves on or not and if they don't i'll call the office down there and turn them in. i don't care. it's me and my sons safety not theirs." the case here at mcdonalds is the most recent case out of the wabash valley. the indiana state department of health says they're been investigating hepatitis a out breaks for a few years now. illinois says they are too. it's making people all across the valley a little more cautious. "instead of getting better it's just getting worse" crump says when she got the news alert on her phone her first instinct was to check her local mcdonalds. when she got the second alert that said they had cleaned the place...she was still skeptical. "to what extent do they have it cleaned up? how can they prove to the community that it is gone that nobody else is gonna get sick or anything."> i did reach out to the sullivan health department three different times today. they declined to go on camera or answer any questions. the mcdonalds is back open and operating today. reporting live in the newsroom. i'm sarah lehman. news 10. back to you. police continue to