Speech to Text for Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through september. it's a trip to outer space... without even leaving the wabash valley. today.. kids "trained" to become astronauts at the vigo county public library. through various stations... kids learned how to walk on the moon and even eat like astronauts. summer is meant to enjoy time away from school.. but parents say that doesn't mean the learning has to end. when school is not in session, the kids tend to get bored.. even playing outside there's always something new that needs to be done to keep them alert and into their education. this is part education. this is part of the library's "universe of stories" summer reading theme... you can sign-up and log hours online through the library's website. we've linked you to all of the information you need at