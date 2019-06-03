Clear

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

A recent survey showed Indiana's gas prices have averaged about $2.86 per gallon.

Jun 3, 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

national the national average for gas prices continues to fall.. even as we head into summer. "gasbuddy-dot-com" says most areas will be saving more at the pump in the week ahead. a recent survey showed indiana's gas prices averaged about 2-dollars-and 86 cents per gallon. that's a 2-point-7 cent rise in the past week... but still lower than "one year ago." the national average is 2-dollars-and-81 cents. experts predict the nation's cheapest prices could fall below 2-dollars-per gallon. that's as oil prices have plummeted in the
