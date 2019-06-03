Speech to Text for Students take part in summer learning volunteer opportunity

school's out for the summer. but the learning continues for a group of local students. the sisters of providence invited students to take part in a special program. it's a volunteer opportunity that puts students in close contact with providence health care. that's an inpatient and outpatient facility that offers specialized nursing skills to the wabash valley. the program will allow volunteers to interact with residents. together they played games... like cards and connect four. news 10 spoke with volunteers they say interacting with residents brings a lot of joy. "i get a smile out of it. it warms my heart to help people to interact with them because i know that some of them they don't get that interaction a lot. when we come into the room and have conversations they just light up. " the program will run