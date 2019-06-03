Clear

Deming Pool opens for the summer

The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but many in Terre Haute got their first taste over the weekend.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 7:43 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

wthi-tv-dot-com. today was the perfect day for a little dip in the pool. terre haute parks and recreation officially opened the deming park pool. news 10 stopped by for the pool's first day. we spoke with a worker at a local daycare. she says the kids were excited to get into the water! "swimming is one of the best exercises you can do. so it gets our kids moving. it gets them going. you know they get to come here. they get to escape and everybody loves swimming." hours are from 12 pm until 5 p.m. that's monday through monday that's until 5 p.m. from 12 pm hours are swimming." loves everybody to escape and everybody loves swimming." hours are from 12 pm until 5 p.m. that's monday through thursday. they are 12 pm until 6 pm fridays through sunday. the pool will be
