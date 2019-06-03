Speech to Text for Camp Rave taking applications for summer day camp, some sessions already full

that's this friday. a local summer camp is getting kids excited about learning! kids spent the day getting to know each other through games at "camp rave". it's a day camp through "chances and services for youth" in terre haute. fun activities... like field trips and swimming... are on the agenda this summer. not only are campers learning about subjects like science and engineering... they're also forming lifelong friendships. "i know as a kid i went to summer camp rave, and i met lots of fun friends myself. so just getting to know each other and having a good time." the first few weeks are already full at camp rave... but applications are being accepted for later. the camp runs thru august 2nd... from 7:30 a-m- until 5:30 p-m. it's open to kindergarten through 5th grade. kids also receive breakfast.. lunch and an afternoon snack. for more information on how to sign up... visit our website...