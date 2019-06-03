Speech to Text for Crews set to close roads and parking lots around ISU ahead of Special Olympics

place june 7th through the 9th. we're getting another day closer to the special olympics in indiana. organizers are already closing off areas in preparation. parking lot 14 between chestnut and cherry along 4th street is already closed. then on june 7th...workers will close first street from sycamore to eagle street. they'll also close chestnut street from the west pay lot entrance to 3rd street. and 4th street from chhs to cherry street. these closures will last through june 9th. indiana's special olympics also starts on june 7th.