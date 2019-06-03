Speech to Text for Vigo County Summer Food Program kicks off, working to fight food insecurity

every summer when school lets out...kids across the country struggle with food insecurity. that's because for many students...they only have meals while at school. that's an issue leaders in vigo county aim to fix. the vigo county summer food program officially began today. from today through june 27th...children can get meals at woodrow wilson middle school. that's only from monday through thursdays. then from july 22nd until august 2nd meals will be available monday through