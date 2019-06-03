Clear

'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road

We're in the so-called deadliest 100 days of summer for teens. It's the period of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day when teens are more likely to be involved in a car accident. Evan Pound is a student driver, who is extra cautious as he learns the rules of the road.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 7:27 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school is out.. and that means more drivers on the road. we're in the so-called deadliest 100 days of summer for teens. it's the period of time from memorial day to labor day when teenagers are more likely to be involved in a car accident. news 10's jada huddlestun is live near simmons driving school. she joins us with with more from a student driver as he hits the road this summer. that's right.. this is where several students will spend their summer learning the rules of the road. according to triple a.. the number of teens involved in car crashes increases by 15 percent during the 100 deadliest days of summer. i spoke with a student driver today who's getting ready to hit the road for the first time .. he says his driving isn't his biggest concern. < evan pound had his first drivers education course monday morning. pound says he's excited to get his license.. but he is a little nervous out on the road. "i'm concerned about other drivers, because i'm a student driver. i'm not as you know.. i haven't performed as long as they have doing it and them just.. i feel like they're not aware that i don't know as much as them." even though he's new to the road.. pound says his biggest concern is distracted driving. "i'm driving with my parents and just sitting next to them my mom is calling out oh that person is on their phone. you know i can see it all over, and it's not good." kimberly van winkle is pound's driving instructor. she says she hopes her students will learn to drive safely.. to make sure everyone makes it home to their loved ones. "these become my kids i mean once they've been through the school here they're my kids and i become passionate about not just their driving i want to know they're good drivers, they're safe drivers and i want to know that when they're out there they're doing the right things." pound says he's learning to do the right things.. and hopes others will do the same. "it's very scary that they could just run right in to me, but you have to be a defensive driver too. you have to watch out for them."> a reminder to all drivers to be aware of distracted driving on the roadway .. especially if you have one of these you should also always have both hands on the wheel .. and look out for motorycles and pedestrians. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun news 10.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

Image

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

Image

Partly cloudy and comfortable. Light breeze. Low: 58°

Image

Students take part in summer learning volunteer opportunity

Image

Deming Pool opens for the summer

Image

Camp Rave taking applications for summer day camp, some sessions already full

Image

Crews set to close roads and parking lots around ISU ahead of Special Olympics

Image

Special Olympics, Illinois torch makes a trip through Robinson

Image

Vigo County Summer Food Program kicks off, working to fight food insecurity

Image

'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues