Speech to Text for 'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road

school is out.. and that means more drivers on the road. we're in the so-called deadliest 100 days of summer for teens. it's the period of time from memorial day to labor day when teenagers are more likely to be involved in a car accident. news 10's jada huddlestun is live near simmons driving school. she joins us with with more from a student driver as he hits the road this summer. that's right.. this is where several students will spend their summer learning the rules of the road. according to triple a.. the number of teens involved in car crashes increases by 15 percent during the 100 deadliest days of summer. i spoke with a student driver today who's getting ready to hit the road for the first time .. he says his driving isn't his biggest concern. < evan pound had his first drivers education course monday morning. pound says he's excited to get his license.. but he is a little nervous out on the road. "i'm concerned about other drivers, because i'm a student driver. i'm not as you know.. i haven't performed as long as they have doing it and them just.. i feel like they're not aware that i don't know as much as them." even though he's new to the road.. pound says his biggest concern is distracted driving. "i'm driving with my parents and just sitting next to them my mom is calling out oh that person is on their phone. you know i can see it all over, and it's not good." kimberly van winkle is pound's driving instructor. she says she hopes her students will learn to drive safely.. to make sure everyone makes it home to their loved ones. "these become my kids i mean once they've been through the school here they're my kids and i become passionate about not just their driving i want to know they're good drivers, they're safe drivers and i want to know that when they're out there they're doing the right things." pound says he's learning to do the right things.. and hopes others will do the same. "it's very scary that they could just run right in to me, but you have to be a defensive driver too. you have to watch out for them."> a reminder to all drivers to be aware of distracted driving on the roadway .. especially if you have one of these you should also always have both hands on the wheel .. and look out for motorycles and pedestrians. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun news 10.