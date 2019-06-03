Speech to Text for Police investigate vandalism report at former downtown Terre Haute church location

tonight's crime alert... terre haute police are investigating after an act of vandalism at a local church. police say someone threw something through the door of the new life church on ohio street. the door shattered as a result. authorities took a criminal mischief report. if you have any information.. call crime stoppers