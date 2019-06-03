Speech to Text for McDonald's corporate says it is continuing to comply with health officials after Hep A shut down Sul

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mcdonald's in sullivan released a statement after the sullivan county health department confirmed a case of hepatitis-a. mcdonald's officials say they are complying with health officials. the owner of the impacted mcdonald's says a worker got sick. right now the health department says there are no new concerns. health officials have said the risk of the virus spreading from this case is very low. the restaurant closed for a time for cleaning.. and re-opened. coming up tonight on news 10 nightwatch...news 10's sarah lehman will head to sullivan county. she'll have reaction on this investigation. again that's coming up tonight on news 10 on my fox 10 and news 10 nightwatch. in