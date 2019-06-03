Clear

First responders say new Vigo County dispatch system will help save lives

A new dispatch system called Locution is here to help speed up dispatch time between dispatchers and emergency crews.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 7:16 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for First responders say new Vigo County dispatch system will help save lives

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"it just provides the best service for our community that we can" emergency crews are using a new dispatch system. tonight they say it's going to help first responders keep you and your family safe. good evening and thanks for joining us. every second counts when it comes to an emergency. vigo county first responders say a new dispatch system should help shorten the response time for crews to get to you. news 10's richard solomon explains how it works. i talked captian james kane. he's at fire station 5. he told me this new change is exciting to everyone. he hopes this will help save time...and maybe even lives. <" *nat sounds* this sound means it's go time for fierfighters. emergency and dispatch crews are using a new system called "locution". it will help dispatch get information to emegerency crews much faster. firefighter james kane says this is something that will help everyone. "we're dealing with life or death situations seconds literally count and this is gonna speed that up" here's how it works. the signal comes electronically from dispatch to the fire stations. this will help firefighters get out the door more quickly. kane told me before the new system.... it took them nearly a minute and a half to get the information they needed to respond. he's hoping this will help them save more lives. "they're our ultimate goal they're our ultimate priotory. we want to provide the best service we can for the community we're here to protect."> crews protect."> crews expect it will take a few weeks to get used to the changes. kane says the best way to learn...is to get tossed in the fire. no pun intended. back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

Image

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

Image

Partly cloudy and comfortable. Light breeze. Low: 58°

Image

Students take part in summer learning volunteer opportunity

Image

Deming Pool opens for the summer

Image

Camp Rave taking applications for summer day camp, some sessions already full

Image

Crews set to close roads and parking lots around ISU ahead of Special Olympics

Image

Special Olympics, Illinois torch makes a trip through Robinson

Image

Vigo County Summer Food Program kicks off, working to fight food insecurity

Image

'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues