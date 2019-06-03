Speech to Text for First responders say new Vigo County dispatch system will help save lives

"it just provides the best service for our community that we can" emergency crews are using a new dispatch system. tonight they say it's going to help first responders keep you and your family safe. good evening and thanks for joining us. every second counts when it comes to an emergency. vigo county first responders say a new dispatch system should help shorten the response time for crews to get to you. news 10's richard solomon explains how it works. i talked captian james kane. he's at fire station 5. he told me this new change is exciting to everyone. he hopes this will help save time...and maybe even lives. <" *nat sounds* this sound means it's go time for fierfighters. emergency and dispatch crews are using a new system called "locution". it will help dispatch get information to emegerency crews much faster. firefighter james kane says this is something that will help everyone. "we're dealing with life or death situations seconds literally count and this is gonna speed that up" here's how it works. the signal comes electronically from dispatch to the fire stations. this will help firefighters get out the door more quickly. kane told me before the new system.... it took them nearly a minute and a half to get the information they needed to respond. he's hoping this will help them save more lives. "they're our ultimate goal they're our ultimate priotory. we want to provide the best service we can for the community we're here to protect."> crews protect."> crews expect it will take a few weeks to get used to the changes. kane says the best way to learn...is to get tossed in the fire. no pun intended. back to you.