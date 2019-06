Johnsonville recalls 95,000 pounds of sausage over contamination fears

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

COURT RECORDS ARE GIVING US MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A MURDER INVESTIGATION IN SULLIVAN COUNTY. DANNY WILSON JR. AND RENEE HUFFINES APPEARED IN COURT FRIDAY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THEIR ARRESTS. WILSON IS CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF 61-YEAR-OLD PATRICIA DORSETT FROM SULLIVAN. RECORDS SAY THE COUPLE HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN NUMEROUS OTHER INVESTIGATIONS INCLUDING MURDER.. THEFT.. BURGLARY..AND RESIDENTIAL ENTRY.. RECORDS SAY THE COUPLE HAD BEEN STAYING WITH DORSETT AFTER HER BROTHER DIED.. THE PAIR REPORTEDLY CONTINUED TO LIVE IN DORSETT'S HOME AFTER THE MURDER occurred... POLICE SAY WILSON COMMITTED THE MURDER.. HE REPORTEDLY SHOT DORSETT IN THE HEAD. WHILE HUFFINES.. LET IT HAPPEN AND DIDN'T REPORT IT. IN A STATEMENT SHE TOLD POLICE "HE MIGHT HAVE DONE IT. IF HE DID , HE DID IT FOR ME."

A TERRE HAUTE MAN IS BEHIND BARS IN CONNECTION TO A SHOOTING.. POLICE WERE CALLED TO A HOME IN THE "23"-HUNDRED BLOCK OF "STULTZ STREET" THURSDAY. DETECTIVES SAY.. A WOMAN WAS STRANGLED BY HER HUSBAND.. POLICE SAY THAT WAS THIS MAN.. "THOMAS MORSON". THE VICTIM'S "16"-YEAR-OLD BROTHER THEN STEPPED-IN TO BREAK-UP THE FIGHT. POLICE SAY.. "MORSON" TURNED ON THE TEEN AND BEAT HIM WITH A CLUB. THAT'S WHEN A 3RD PARTY REPORTEDLY SHOT "MORSON" . HE WAS TREATED AT A HOSPITAL AND TAKEN TO JAIL". MORSON FACES CHARGES OF "STRANGULATION"... "DOMESTIC BATTERY" AND "BATTERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON".

THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR ANTHONY MCGILL OF WEST TERRE HAUTE.. HES WANTED BY POLICE IN CONNECTION TO A STABBING IN WEST TERRE HAUTE.. MCGILL HAD AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT. HE FACES SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING BATTERY BY MEANS OF A DEADLY WEAPON RESULTING IN MODERATE BODILY INJURY. AUTHORITIES HAVE ARRESTED JOSEPH LANNING JR IN CONNECTION.. HE FACES CHARGES OF CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS AND CRIMINAL TRESPASS. POLICE SAY BOTH MEN ARE INVOLVED IN A STABBING THAT HAPPENED AROUND 10 O'CLOCK THURSDAY THAT'S WHEN POLICE RESPONDED TO AN AREA AROUND THE 300TH BLOCK OF SOUTH 7TH STREET IN WEST TERRE HAUTE. EMERGENCY CREWS TOOK ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH MINOR STAB WOUNDS. THE VICTIM HAS SINCE BEEN RELEASED.

THE SULLIVAN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS ITS INVESTIGATING A CASE OF "HEPATITIS A" AT A LOCAL RESTAURANT. NEWS 10 LEARNED.. IT WAS AT A MCDONALDS.. THE OWNER SAID THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT INFORMED HIM AN EMPLOYEE "BECAME ILL." THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THE RISK OF INFECTION IS VERY LOW FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE VISITED. THE RESTAURANT CLOSED FOR A DEEP CLEAN.. AND GAVE VACCINES TO EMPLOYEES.

WE HAVE A FOOD RECALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT... "JOHNSONVILLE, L-L-C-" IS RECALLING 95-THOUSAND POUNDS OF ITS "JALAPENO CHEDDAR SMOKED SAUSAGE." IT'S OVER A CONCERN ABOUT HARD GREEN PLASTIC IN THE PRODUCT. PRODUCTS AFFECTED HAVE A "BEST BY" DATE OF JUNE 9TH. THE CODE "E-S-T ... 3-4-2-2-4" IS ALSO ON THE LOWER RIGHT CORNER OF THE FRONT SIDE. THE RECALL IS LIMITED TO THE "JALAPENO SAUSAGE" IN 14-OUNCE MAROON-PACKAGING. THE COMPANY SAYS FOOD IN THE "RED WHITE AND BLUE" SEASONAL PACKAGING IS SAFE.

INDIANA D-N-R HAS BEEN BUSY HELPING WITH CALLS ABOUT A DEADLY TREE DISEASE. WE TOLD YOU LAST WEEK ABOUT "SUDDEN OAK DEATH" CONCERNS. EXPERTS ARE VISITING STORES.. AND HELPING PEOPLE IDENTIFY "INFECTED PLANTS." D-N-R SAYS RURAL KING AND WALMART STORES ACROSS THE STATE HAD THE PLANTS IN STOCK. THE AGENCY WANTS PEOPLE TO CALL IF THEY HAVE QUESTIONS... OR BOUGHT A POTENTIALLY AFFECTED PLANT. HOOSIERS HAVE RESPONDED, FLOODING D-N-R WITH CALLS. IF YOU BOUGHT A "RHO-DA-DENDRUN" PLANT IN THE PAST MONTH AT WALMART OR RURAL KING.. YOU SHOULD HAVE IT CHECKED OUT.

STARTING TODAY..A PORTION OF US 150 WILL BE CLOSED CREWS WILL BE DOING A BRIDGE DECK OVERLAY PROJECT IN THE AREA.. YOU CAN SEE A MAP HERE.. ITS IN THE AREA JUST SOUTH OF NEW GOSHEN OVER COAL CREEK. YOU CAN USE STATE ROAD 63 AS A DETOUR. THE ROAD SHOULD REOPEN IN MID-JULY.