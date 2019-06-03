Clear

32nd Clay City Pottery Festival Clay City Lions Club June 7th & 8th

9am to 5pm on Saturday at Goshorn Park Clay City

Speech to Text for 32nd Clay City Pottery Festival Clay City Lions Club June 7th & 8th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

32nd annual clay city pottery festival june 7 & 8 clay city lions club goshorn park, clay city pottery friday: 9 am to 8 pm saturday: 9 am to 5 pm free contact 712-394-2289 donkerstudio.org
