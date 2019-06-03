Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Monday Night: Some clouds, still cool. Low: 57°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

Of all days this week, Monday looks like it's going to be the best one. We'll see sunshine and day time temperatures into the upper 70s. That's, thanks in the part, to an area of high pressure moving through the area. For the remainder of the week, unsettled weather is moving back in. A number of disturbances look to move through; the first one as early at Tuesday afternoon. We're not sure about all of you, but we're really looking forward to a point when we can give you a 7 day forecast that doesn't have multiple chances for rain.