Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Of all days this week, Monday looks like it's going to be the best one.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 6:45 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 6:47 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Monday Night: Some clouds, still cool. Low: 57°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

Of all days this week, Monday looks like it's going to be the best one. We'll see sunshine and day time temperatures into the upper 70s. That's, thanks in the part, to an area of high pressure moving through the area. For the remainder of the week, unsettled weather is moving back in. A number of disturbances look to move through; the first one as early at Tuesday afternoon. We're not sure about all of you, but we're really looking forward to a point when we can give you a 7 day forecast that doesn't have multiple chances for rain.

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunshine Monday, but rain and storms ahead...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Image

Rex vs. Catfish

Image

Firefighters help plant garden after patient falls

Image

Breast cancer group paints ribbon on National Cancer Survivors Day

Image

Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games start soon

Image

Vigo county high school students collect diplomas

Image

Illinois lawmakers finish spring session

Image

Local gun store plans to leave Illinois due to regulations

Image

A Universe of Stories

Image

Service honors veterans weekend after holiday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues