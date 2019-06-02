Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rex vs. Catfish

Terre Haute wins on a walk-off

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rex vs. Catfish

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

update on this game coming up on news 10 nightwatch. **back on the sycamores home diamond.. the terre haute rex again hosting the cape catfish.. **scoreless game in the 7th.. but not for long.. mitchell garrity goes right back up the middle.. two runs score.. terre haute out in front.. **but a jam in the 8th.. colten panaranto comes in with two runners on.. no outs.. but that's no problem for the former terre haute north pitcher.. he records three strikeouts in a row to get the rex out of a tough spot.. **to the bottom of the 9th.. tie game.. terre haute south grad ethan hunter hits it out to right.. that's going to drop.. the fielder just missing a diving effort.. hunter's got wheels.. he comes all the way around for a stand-up triple.. the winning run 90 feet away.. **and here comes garrity.. right up the middle for the 2nd time in this contest.. walk it off mitchell garrity!!! the rbi single scores hunter and that's the ball game.. rex win 3-2 in exciting fashion. < .....to watch it happen just as i was hoping to do. it was really exciting.> speaking
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex vs. Catfish

Image

Firefighters help plant garden after patient falls

Image

Breast cancer group paints ribbon on National Cancer Survivors Day

Image

Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games start soon

Image

Vigo county high school students collect diplomas

Image

Illinois lawmakers finish spring session

Image

Local gun store plans to leave Illinois due to regulations

Image

A Universe of Stories

Image

Service honors veterans weekend after holiday

Image

ISU seeks tuition hike, public forum set

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues