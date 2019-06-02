Speech to Text for Rex vs. Catfish

update on this game coming up on news 10 nightwatch. **back on the sycamores home diamond.. the terre haute rex again hosting the cape catfish.. **scoreless game in the 7th.. but not for long.. mitchell garrity goes right back up the middle.. two runs score.. terre haute out in front.. **but a jam in the 8th.. colten panaranto comes in with two runners on.. no outs.. but that's no problem for the former terre haute north pitcher.. he records three strikeouts in a row to get the rex out of a tough spot.. **to the bottom of the 9th.. tie game.. terre haute south grad ethan hunter hits it out to right.. that's going to drop.. the fielder just missing a diving effort.. hunter's got wheels.. he comes all the way around for a stand-up triple.. the winning run 90 feet away.. **and here comes garrity.. right up the middle for the 2nd time in this contest.. walk it off mitchell garrity!!! the rbi single scores hunter and that's the ball game.. rex win 3-2 in exciting fashion. < .....to watch it happen just as i was hoping to do. it was really exciting.> speaking