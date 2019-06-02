Clear
Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games start soon

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

in the wabash valley celebrating graduation. thousands of people will take over terre haute in the coming days! the indiana special olympics summer games start friday! events will take place at indiana state university and rose-hulman institute of technology. this is the 50th anniversary of the competition. you're seeing video from past years here! this year's theme is "joy of inclusion." it's a phrase highlighting the spirit of the special olympics. you can cheer the competitors on! we have schedule information at
