Vigo county high school students collect diplomas

Vigo county high school students collect diplomas

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

is a highway... clapping... clapping... west vigo's valedictorian sparked a little fun this afternoon. he played the guitar.. and everyone jumped in with some clapping. west vigo welcomed about 130 graduates into its alumni ranks. next up was terre haute south. families... graduates.. and school staff filed into hulman center this afternoon. more than 350 braves took part in today's ceremony. terre haute north held its ceremony this evening. family and friends were excited to see their loved ones walk across the stage. congratulations to all students
