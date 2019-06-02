Speech to Text for Illinois lawmakers finish spring session

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

following this story. also in illinois tonight... lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session. they were supposed to adjourn friday... but pushed back the deadline to get through all of the bills. senators took their final actions today. they finalized a 39 point 9 billion dollar budget. lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana.. and approved abortion protections. they made a 45-billion dollar outline for rebuilding roads.. schools.. and other public works. the senate passed a bill doubling the state's gas tax to 38-cents per gallon. senators approved a massive casino gambling expansion. they also legalized betting on sports events. licensing fees and tax revenue from this initiative is expected to contribute to the construction plan. the bills now await the governor's