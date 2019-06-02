Speech to Text for Local gun store plans to leave Illinois due to regulations

developing in a in a in a developing story tonight... a local gun shop says its leaving the state of illinois due to changes in state regulations. thanks for joining us.. i'm heather good. "lost creek trading post" wrote on social media that it is re-locating to indiana. the post from the business said the gun dealer licensing act is unreasonable and cost prohibitive. it also stated as of july 14th... the store cannot sell firearms. the business is currently in marshall, illinois. the post said the business hopes to re-locate in august or september of this year. the business currently is in marshall, illinois, where it's been for 14 and a half years. news 10