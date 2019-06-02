Clear

A Universe of Stories

A Universe of Stories

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 8:40 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

the vigo the vigo county public library wants "you" to be a part of reading 30-thousand hours this summer! the summer reading program started this weekend! this year's theme is "a universe of stories." the library wants people of "all ages" to explore through reading. you log the books and hours you read. then, you can qualify for prizes. the program is a way to keep students engaged while on summer vacation. during that time it's kind of common for kids to forget what they learned in school. this program helps motivate kids to read, and keep their education up. there will also be special programs at "both" branches. the summer reading program runs through july 31st. you can sign-up and log hours online through the library's website. we've linked you to all of the information you
