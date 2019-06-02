Clear

Service honors veterans weekend after holiday

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

point 4 million dollar project. people in clay county came together today to honor veterans. the tradition is almost a century old. it's a way for them to honor fallen heroes. "woman singing" news 10's richard solomon attended the ceremony. he tells us more on how the community is keeping history alive. < the service at calcutta cemetery was a way to honor men and women who died for our freedom. they wait until after memorial day to make sure people can reflect on the meaning of sacrifice. years ago... the first sunday of june was when the county observed memorial day. some say keeping this tradition alive... is keeping history alive. the calcutta cemetery is the resting place for heroes from all wars. every row has at least 1 flag for a veteran. those who died within the last year were also remembered.
