Speech to Text for Righter will not seek re-election

helping with relief. in this morning's campaign alert... illinois senator dale righter will "not" be running for re-election in 20-20. he says -- after much thought and prayer -- it's time to close this chapter of his public service. in a statement... righter said "words cannot adequately describe the immeasurable blessing that serving the citizens of east-central and southeastern illinois has always been." righter has held the "55-th district" senate seat since 2003. before that... he