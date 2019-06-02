Clear

Righter will not seek re-election

Righter will not seek re-election

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 5:05 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Righter will not seek re-election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

helping with relief. in this morning's campaign alert... illinois senator dale righter will "not" be running for re-election in 20-20. he says -- after much thought and prayer -- it's time to close this chapter of his public service. in a statement... righter said "words cannot adequately describe the immeasurable blessing that serving the citizens of east-central and southeastern illinois has always been." righter has held the "55-th district" senate seat since 2003. before that... he
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU seeks tuition hike, public forum set

Image

Righter will not seek re-election

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Image

A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

Image

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Image

North V falls at semi-state

Image

SV softball falls at semi-state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues