Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Nice. HIGH: 76

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can see... < today: mostly sunny, cooler and nice. high: 76 tonight: mostly clear, even cooler. low: 50 tomorrow: mostly sunny, still nice. high: 77> < today: mostly sunny, cooler and nice. high: 76 tonight: mostly clear, even cooler. low: 50 tomorrow: mostly sunny, still nice. high: 77> still ahead on news 10 this still ahead
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Image

A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

Image

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Image

North V falls at semi-state

Image

SV softball falls at semi-state

Image

RP season ends in regional

Image

South Vermillion advances to regional final

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle