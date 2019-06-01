Clear

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Wildcats win 5-4.

after winning their morning game against speedway.. south vermillion getting a chance to add some extra hardware to the case.. but this game isn't just for a regional title.. **wildcats looking for revenge against scecina.. you might remember controversy surrounding pitch count this time last year.. **jaxon mullins up in the third with the bases loaded....south vermilion down 3-0, but not for long...mullins drives in two with the base hit to right center....south vee down just a run... **great defense by conner vanlannan. the south vermillion shortstop starts the six-four-three double play to end the fourth.. **5th inning wildcats threatening again. mullins rips a shot up the middle, nice play by the scecina shorstop but he throws the ball away at first trying to turn the d-p.....two score for south vermillion to tie the game at four.. **two batters later....isaac wanninger with a shot down the left field line that just drops fair....that base hit gives south vermillion their first lead at five-four and it turns out to the be difference... south vermillion does it, they win 5-4... cats win their first regional championship since 19-79 and its extra special for these wildcats because it came against scecina, after last years controversial game.. << .....we want to keep going, but this was something that we have been looking forward to all year.>>
