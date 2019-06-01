Speech to Text for A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

state to allow recreational use. kids love playing outside in the summer... but what if the only way to see the result of their work.. was from the sky?! it's exactly what's happening in sullivan county! news 10's richard solomon shares their "field sculpture wars" with us. < this is will sears first time being in a plane. "it was scary at first, but then when we got up in the air it was pretty simple" he and jade tatom are on their way up to see the designs their two schools created in the grass. like this superman logo.... sears says all the hard work seems worth it. "just knowing that i did that is just wonderful...because i didn't know i could do that with a lawn morwer" sullivan high school and the masters class community christian school created the artwork. it's part of a competition. students teamed up... picked a design..then cut it in the grass around the city. curt bucthe is the project manager. he says it's great to see the students learning and having fun. "i watched them get the hang of it. i watched these lights going on in their heads. the project had special meaning for tatom also. she says in a way... she followed her father's footsteps with this project. "my dad's an artists. this is something that i can like kind of go along with my family and be like hey look this is something artistic that i've done " the project has inspired sears to try to leave a bigger inprint on the earth. "i can do wonderful things to other people and to the world. and you can change the world" > around 150 people got in around 150 around 150 people got in the planes today! the masters