Clear

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a food recall you need you know about in this evening's consumber alert! johnsonville, l-l-c is recalling 95-thousand pounds of its jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage. this is over a concern about hard green plastic in the product. products affected have a "best by" date of june 9th. and.. the code "e-s-t ... 3-4-2-2-4 -- on the lower right corner of the front side. the recall is limited to the jalapeno sausage in 14-ounce maroon-packaging. the company says food in the
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Image

A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

Image

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Image

North V falls at semi-state

Image

SV softball falls at semi-state

Image

RP season ends in regional

Image

South Vermillion advances to regional final

Image

Lincoln blanks Memorial

Image

Barr-Reeve walks off in regional semi

Image

Big House Breakout

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers