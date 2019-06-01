Speech to Text for Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

there's a food recall you need you know about in this evening's consumber alert! johnsonville, l-l-c is recalling 95-thousand pounds of its jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage. this is over a concern about hard green plastic in the product. products affected have a "best by" date of june 9th. and.. the code "e-s-t ... 3-4-2-2-4 -- on the lower right corner of the front side. the recall is limited to the jalapeno sausage in 14-ounce maroon-packaging. the company says food in the