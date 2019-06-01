Speech to Text for North V falls at semi-state

9-4. **north vermillion softball made their first ever semi-state appearance today taking on fremont... **no score in the fifth...cierra cheuvront starts something for north vee with a single.....kahrie balding was up next, she tried to bunt to advance the runner into scoring position but with her speed she legs out a infield single... **two on now for freshman star ava martin.....she singles down the third base line to get the falcons on the scoreboard..... heartbreak city today for north vermillion, fremont wins on a walk-off three-two....falcons deepest postseason run in program