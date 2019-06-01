Speech to Text for SV softball falls at semi-state

one.. but two teams from vermillion county.. **we start with south vermillion.. battling tecumseh in the 2a softball semistate.. **freshman makenzie mackey was tough on the mound in the first half of the game, as she gets the strikeout swinging here. **later, the braves with the lead, 3-1, but mackey keeps more from scoring, as she makes the fantastic snag of this line drive comin in hot! **down 5-1, s-v tries to rally, as allison schawitsch singles to put runners at first and second. **however, hannah grange's grounder down the third base line, is gloved and that out at third, ends the inning. south vermillion makes a nice rally, in the 7th inning, but it's not enough. the cats run comes to an end.. they lose to