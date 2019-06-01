Speech to Text for RP season ends in regional

game tonight against scecina..... **riverton parke faced 1a number two at the carroll number two at parke faced 1a number two at the carroll regional.... **top six, panther down four-nothing when their bats finally come alive...triston herrick smokes a double to the fence in center to bring in two....rp cuts their deficit in half at four-two.... **final inning....rp with two on, including the tying run at first....keaton allen lays down a perfect squeeze bunt scoring hunter collings....rp down four-three... **two outs now. rp tying run at third....garrett lawson up...the rp slugger strikes out to end the game... tough way to end it for the panthers....rossville hangs out to win four-three,