Speech to Text for South Vermillion advances to regional final

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

title game. **south vermillion baseball in action at the 2a park tudor regional against speedway.. **bottom six, what a defensive gem by blake boatman who makes the leaping catch at second to take away a base hit... **isaac wanninger would take over in relief with two in the sixth....the south vermillion junior gets a huge strikeout to get out the jam.... **final inning...speedway couldn't touch wanninger. two of three outs in the seventh were strikeouts... south vermillion wins a close one, two-one....wildcats get what they want a matchup in