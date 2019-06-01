Clear

Lincoln blanks Memorial

Alices win 2-0.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

done.> **moving on.. 3-a regional **moving on.. 3-a regional semifinal game between vincennes lincoln and memorial. **it would be a pitching duel all day! first, it's memorial's craig karcher here with the swinging "k". **the alices' lefty, jalen cardinal, would have himself a day too! he gets the tiger swinging here to end the inning. this game scoreless so far. **now to the 3rd, the alices with 2 men on. isaac lane hits this ball to shallow right- center, it's caught for out #2, a runner comes into score, so alices up 1-0. **we head to the top of the 7th, runner on 1st for corrona with this deep ball to centerfield, it's way out there! corrona notches an rbi double.. lincoln too much for the tigers.. jalen cardinal throws a complete game one-hit shutout.. alices win 2-nothing and are headed to
