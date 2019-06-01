Clear

Barr-Reeve walks off in regional semi

Vikings win 7-4 off Gage WIlson's grand slam.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 7:01 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve walks off in regional semi

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a big sports day in the valley.. several area teams all competing for regional and semi-state championships.. normally i'd start with softball semi-states.. but you have got to see this baseball game first.. **regional semifinal at loogootee.. barr-reeve baseball taking on trinity lutheran.. **and senior isaac wagler not messing around behind the plate.. he zips it over to first and catches the runner off the bag.. a great heads up play.. showing off the cannon.. **and the cougars never learned.. 6th inning.. wagler gets another one.. this time over at 3rd.. initially called safe.. but the vikings keep the tag on and the runner leaves the base.. that ends the top of the 7th.. **vikings struggling on offense.. but find their groove when it matters most.. they enter the bottom of the 7th down 4-1.. logan knepp here it's a high-flyer into shallow right.. it drops in front of the fielder.. that loads the bases for barr-reeve.. **and cue up the dramatic music.. bases loaded.. season on the line for the vikings.. gage wilson gets ahold of this pitch and it's driven deep into left field.. and over the wall.. what a finish!! a walk-off grand slam will do it!! gage wilson comes up with the biggest hit of his career.. a walk-off grand slam.. and his first home run of the season.. barr-reeve moving on to the regional final against tecumseh with a 7-4 win off the bat of senior gage wilson.. < .....do what i had to do and get the job
