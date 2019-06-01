Speech to Text for Big House Breakout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fun today is a little fun today is helping ensure correctional officers and first responders know they're appreciated. the annual "big house break out" happened this morning. it's a 5-k mud run... and obstacle course at the terre haute federal prison. the event started three years ago as a fundraiser for "correctional officers week" initiatives. organizers say today's smiles and laughter will go a long way. "this can be a hard job to work, it's a depressing environment., it's a hard environment., it's often dangerous. what we do here is very important because we need to pull our staff out of that environment. " the prison's the prison's employee club organized the event. this was the third year for it. news