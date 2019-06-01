Clear

Tournament benefits Truelove family

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

immediately. a community came together today to help a local family after a deadly crash. we told you in feburary about about a crash in clark county, illinois. audria truelove died in that crash. truelove was from martinsville. she was a student at lincoln trail college in robinson, illinois and a member of the softball team. today's benefit featured a pool tournament. there was also a raffle, some corn hole play, and food. the money will go to audria's family to help with funeral and memorial expenses. organizers say they started putting this together just one month ago. the interest spread quickly, and donations poured in. "it feels really good to have the community and support and all the thoughts and the prayers for our family. we're really blessed to be in such a tightknight community, audria was very loved." there's still time to support the cause. a d-j will perform at 8pm, central time through midnight. it's happening at sharp shooters
