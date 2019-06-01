Clear

Health officials investigating case of Hepatitis A

Health officials investigating case of Hepatitis A

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

a developing in a in a developing story this evening... health officials are investigating a case of "hepatitis a" in sullivan county. good evening.. i'm heather good. the sullivan county health department says there's been a case of "hepatitis a" at a restaurant. just yesterday... the state reported 15-hundred outbreak-related cases of the virus. the county health department says it's unlikely the virus will spread through this specific case. however, health officials are still taking precautions. new for you tonight at 6... news 10's richard solomon visited the restaurant in question. he explains what is happening. < news 10 had received several reports the "mc-donald's" in town had close in connection with this case. i visited the restaurant this afternoon and was directed to corporate. later, i got in touch with owner/operator, matthew comte. he sent me the same release from the sullivan county health department. comte also sent a statement. in it... he said the sullivan county health department informed him that an employee has become ill. he also re-iterated that the health department says the risk of transmission to guests and employees is low. comte says the restaurant is cooperating with health officials to investigate. the health department said the restaurant voluntarily closed for cleaning. all food handlers are being given a vaccine. comte's statement says in part... quote -- "we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for all who visit our restaurant." health officials will continue to watch any other risk. the indiana state department of health is assisting. at this time... the county health department says there have been no other suspected cases arising from this case. news 10 also has sent a message to the indiana state department of health... and a spokesperson for mcdonald's. back to you. > hepatitis a is hepatitis a is usually transmitted through fecal-oral routes or by consuming contaminated food or water. individuals can become ill 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus. symptoms can include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. anyone who with symptoms should contact a healthcare
