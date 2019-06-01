Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

< today: mostly sunny, afternoon storms possible. high: 85 tonight: thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. low: 60 tomorrow: mostly sunny, cooler and nice. high: 74 > < today: mostly sunny, afternoon storms possible. high: 85 tonight: thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. low: 60 tomorrow: mostly sunny, cooler and nice. high: 74 > < today: mostly sunny, afternoon storms possible. high: 85 tonight: thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. low: 60 tomorrow: mostly sunny, cooler and nice. high: 74 > still ahead on news 10 this morning... on news 10 this