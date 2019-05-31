Speech to Text for Jason Swarens

a big one against second ranked vanderbilt..... terre haute south junior jason swarens entered this year ihsaa boys track and field state fields as the top seed in the shot put.... the brave lived up to his ranking....this throw went over 60 feet to win state for him, he was four inches better than second place.... swarens is the first track and field athlete since david lewis in 2000 to win a state championship.... its extra special for him, because today's his 17th birthday! < good birthday present. take home some hardware on my birthday. feeling good at the beginning. 60 feet is pretty good. at beginnnig of year probably didn't think i'd make