Speech to Text for Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight mostly clear, with a low around 60. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. sunny, with a high near 84. light west southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. west southwest wind 5 to 14 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an