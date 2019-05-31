Speech to Text for After their old one was vandalized, Chances and Services for Youth receives new bus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the kids the kids involved in chances and services for youth summer programs will have a new bus to ride in! you may recall the casy bus was vandalized last july.. 9 windows were shot out of the bus.. but thanks to great dane and the vigo county schoool corporation... the kids now have a new one! the school corporation donated the bus.. great dane helped give it a fresh coat of paint..