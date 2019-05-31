Clear

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the region. big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley is taking steps to help its waiting list of kids.. but the organization has a bold goal! helping 60 kids.. in just 6 months! news 10's sarah lehman is live in front of chances and services for youth. she has more on what the initiative is.. and how you can help.. patrece...rondrell... big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley have a long waiting list of kids looking for their match. right now the organization is in the middle of a big push to help those kids lead better lives. < "oh my gosh my little brothers amazing like we mesh perfectly" sixty in six...that's the *bold* intiative big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley is taking on. it means they're looking for 60 bigs to match with 60 littles in just 6 months. "it's somebody who is a mentor who wants to be a friend to them that they can really confide in they can really open about how they feel and things of that nature." jordan adams has been a big brother for the past two and half years. he says his little has changed his life and made him a better person! "it's really rewarding to see this kid grow up from when we started to now and i don't know i just..that's what i enjoy about it." so, far big brothers big sister has made 8 matches. if you're on the fence about becoming a big adams says you should take the leap and help out a kid in the community. "this little this child just wants your friendship and your role model and your leadership like that's what they want and so just do it!" > like i said earlier they have make 8 matches! the intiative ends in september. leaders of the organization say they have more than 30 kids who are on the waiting list looking for a big. if you're interested in helping we'll link you to more information on how to get involved on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. 10. the kids involved in
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
A Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

Section of U.S. 150 set to close for bridge project

Image

After their old one was vandalized, Chances and Services for Youth receives new bus

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

Make a Different: Joe Cooper and the F.A.C.T. organization

Image

Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute

Image

What do you do when you see downed power lines

Image

Former Vigo County Sheriff takes over as head of security for Wabash Valley college

Image

Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Image

Fork in the Road: The Thirty-Six Saloon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers