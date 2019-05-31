Speech to Text for Make a Different: Joe Cooper and the F.A.C.T. organization

best things one of the one of the best things about a small town is how tight the community is. at least that's what we have found in fontanet, indiana. people going above and beyond to help each other. and tucked away in that small community is a special organization and one man behind that group. joe cooper found a way to help his neighbors in need. a quite delicious way! and it's why he's this month's make a difference award winner. < you can't miss the waft of good cookin' in fontanet, indiana. every second saturday of the month...you'll find joe cooper and his girls as he calls them....working hard in the kitchen...serving up kindness in their community for free. ....we're not a restaurant we're just a community center.... cooper is the president of f.a.c.t.... fontanet action community team. they help feed any and all who need a warm meal. ..when i was a kid we was dirt poor and people helped us so i wanted to put it back... as many as 200 people show up for this breakfast every month. donations only...and the money raised goes right back into buying food for the next breakfast. ...a lot of people out here that need your help ya know and we try to find them... ...i really like what he's doing here. it's a good thing. a lot of negativity in the world with the news and the bombings and school shootings..crime. this is just a good thing that's happening..a good positive thing. i think the whole community really supports it and likes it.... joe is quick to tell you...he's not the only one making a difference here. his girls in the kitchen work hard...making pancakes..eggs..sausage...b... ts and gravy. a top knotch meal made with love for the people in this small, tight knit community. ... we take care of each other..that's what it's all about... that compassion and care is what earned joe cooper and the entire 'fact team" a make a difference award. feeding fontanet...with love.> "fact" also provides a "fact" also "fact" also provides a "dinner" every 4th saturday of the month from 4 to 7 pm. if you'd like to nominate someone