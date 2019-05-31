Speech to Text for What do you do when you see downed power lines

threatening. storm team 10's brady harp has more on what to do when you're near downed power lines. <" high winds are one of the most common hazards when a strong thunderstorm moves through and as we move through the severe weather season you need to watch for downed power lines. you want to stay at least 30 feet away from a downed power line and if you are driving and you come up on what you think are downed power lines never try to drive over them. always inform the utility company right away. never try to touch power lines and keep children and pets away from them. you are always going to want to assume that these power lines are producing energy and are very dangerous. don't try to move power lines even if they are on your property or on your driveway. even with a stick, a broom, or a rubber glove power lines can still cause injury despite the fact that you aren't using anything conductive. if you have any weather related questions be sure to contact us and we will explain them on news 10.">