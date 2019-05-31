Speech to Text for Former Vigo County Sheriff takes over as head of security for Wabash Valley college

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the school year. a former vigo county sheriff has accepted a new position. saint mary-of-the-woods college announced they hired greg ewing as the new "director of campus security". prior to this position...ewing served as the vigo county sheriff for two terms. overall...he spent around 28 years in law enforcement. ewing will manage the campus's safety program, security