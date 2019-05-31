Clear
BREAKING NEWS: More details, cause of death revealed in court documents for Sullivan County murder Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Posted: May 31, 2019 6:14 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

service" will follow at "11"-o'clock. news 10 also learned new details in a vigo county stabbing investigation we first brought you on nightwatch. west terre haute police say one person is in custody. authorities arrested joseph lanning jr earlier today. he faces charges of criminal recklessness and criminal trespass. authorities are still searching for a second suspect. that man is anthony mcgill. mcgill had an outstanding warrant. he faces several charges including battery by means of a deadly weapon resulting in moderate bodily injury. police say both men are involved in a stabbing that happened around 10 o'clock last night. that's when police responded to an area around the 300th block of south 7th street in west terre haute. emergency crews took one person to the hospital with minor stab wounds. the
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
A Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute

Image

What do you do when you see downed power lines

Image

Former Vigo County Sheriff takes over as head of security for Wabash Valley college

Image

Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Image

Fork in the Road: The Thirty-Six Saloon

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana set to host Free Fishing Weekend

Image

Terre Haute Police Department set to roll out brand new, newly designed squad cars

Image

Local Girl Scout troop lends a hand to those in need

Image

The legalities of weed across the state line

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers