Speech to Text for Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

service" will follow at "11"-o'clock. news 10 also learned new details in a vigo county stabbing investigation we first brought you on nightwatch. west terre haute police say one person is in custody. authorities arrested joseph lanning jr earlier today. he faces charges of criminal recklessness and criminal trespass. authorities are still searching for a second suspect. that man is anthony mcgill. mcgill had an outstanding warrant. he faces several charges including battery by means of a deadly weapon resulting in moderate bodily injury. police say both men are involved in a stabbing that happened around 10 o'clock last night. that's when police responded to an area around the 300th block of south 7th street in west terre haute. emergency crews took one person to the hospital with minor stab wounds. the