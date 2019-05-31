Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 60. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. sunny, with a high near 84. light west southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. west southwest wind 5 to 14 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s.